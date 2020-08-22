Sections
Ganesh Chaturthi: Arti performed at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:29 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

‘Arti’ was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.

However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to Covid-19.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.



