Ganesh Chaturthi: Arti performed at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai
According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:29 IST
‘Arti’ was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.
However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to Covid-19.
