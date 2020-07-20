Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC urges mandals to follow ‘one ward-one Ganpati’ concept amid Covid-19 crisis

Sections
Vishwas Mote, the assistant municipal commissioner of K-West ward which covers Andheri, Juhu, Versova and other such areas, made the appeal through a letter to the mandals.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day long festival which is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, falls on August 22 this year. (Kunal Patil/HT file photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged Ganesh mandals in prominent areas of Mumbai to follow the concept of ‘one ward-one Ganpati’ during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day long festival which is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, falls on August 22 this year.

BMC data shows the K-West civic ward comprises around 150 ganpati mandals.



The ward has registered 5,813 cases of the coronavirus disease and 258 deaths and is ranked fourth in the number of cases among the 24 wards in Mumbai.

Mote said in his letter that he has already urged all the corporators of the K-West ward to implement the concept of ‘one ward-one Ganpati’.

He said the height of a Ganpati idol is restricted to four feet and ample artificial lakes will be created in the ward for immersing the idols and appealed to the citizens to perform the immersion in these water bodies only.

“To avoid overcrowding and for maintenance of social distancing, there is also a plan of accepting Ganpati idols at the society gates for immersion,” Mote said in the letter.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst-hit cities in the country, logged more than one lakh Covid-19 cases and over 5,500 deaths.

(with inputs from PTI)

