Ganesh fest, easing of curbs may push up Covid-19 cases in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) anticipates a spike in Covid-19 cases because of easing of lockdown restrictions and the Ganesh festival, even as the number of infections has come down gradually over the past three months. Experts have advised caution saying the curve has gone a little upwards since the last week of August, stressing the need to optimise testing and tracing. Mumbai has since August 26 been reporting between 1,100 and 1,800 cases daily.

BMC started screening people for Covid-19 at the Mumbai airport from January 18. It conducted the first test on February 3.

The first positive case was reported on March 11. According to the Maharashtra health department, Mumbai had around 7,000 cases until April 30. In May, it reported 31,874 cases, 36,559 cases in June, 35,139 cases in July, and 30,474 cases in August. As many as 238,000 tests were conducted in August, 203,000 in July, 120,000 in May, and 132,000 in June, according to BMC data. In May, around 3,872 tests were being conducted daily, 4,422 in July, and over 7,600 in August. The overall positivity rate came down to around 18% in August. As many as 792,000 tests have been conducted in Mumbai till date, with a positivity rate of 18.74%.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force, said a small upward trend has been observed since the last week of August. “We have to ramp up the testing, considering we are currently under-testing and under-tracing. We have to optimise the testing considering our capacity, which is not happening currently,” he said. “...we have liberalised testing where anyone can go and get tested, but if people are not coming out and testing, we will have to go to them and test them.”

Madhav Sathe, a former microbiology professor at BYL Nair Hospital, said he has been vocal about increasing the daily testing for two months now. “In September too, we are testing around 9,000 samples in Mumbai daily, whereas we should be testing at least 15,000. We have given an option to citizens to get tested, but we should also enforce testing if that is required. Also, at least frontline staff or those who come in contact with multiple people daily should be tested to control the spread.”

Suresh Kakani, BMC’s additional commissioner, said the spike may not be very high. “There will be a little spike in the number of cases being reported daily, and it is because we are having many relaxations... During the Ganesh festival, many went out and this might increase our tally,” he said. “The active cases in the city are around 20,000 and in the coming days, it will be anything above 17,000. ...Our constant effort has been to increase testing. Our capacity is to conduct around 14,000 to 15,000 tests daily and we are doing around 9,000 now.”