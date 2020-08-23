Ganeshotsav: Mumbai civic body advises immersion at home; no procession allowed

As Mumbai braces for the first day of immersion during the Ganeshotsav on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised people performing the pooja at home to carry out immersion in a bucket or a drum.

BMC has also banned any type of procession for immersion, and also given options to conduct immersion at 70 natural and 170 artificial spots in the city in adherence to social distancing and hygiene norms. Every year on the first day, over 35,000 idol immersion is conducted in the city. In 2019, over 46,000 idols were immersed on the first day.

The BMC has uploaded list of natural and artificial ponds on its website (http://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in/ganesh-visarjan-locations)

In case of 70 natural immersion spots that also includes the sea, citizens residing within a 2km radius are allowed to immerse their idols there by handing over the idols to BMC. The citizens shall not be allowed to enter the sea water or water of natural spots to immerse the idols themselves under any circumstances.

”Devotees who are celebrating Ganesh Festival in their homes are advised to carry out idol immersion of the Ganesh idols at their homes in a bucket or a drum as their first preference,” the advisory said.

BMC has also asked mandals and those residing in containment zones or sealed buildings to either defer immersion till next year or to make arrangements on their own using buckets or drums.

The advisory issued by BMC in this context reads, “The Ganeshotsav Mandals as well as citizens situated in Containment Zones shall immerse their Ganesh idols by creating necessary arrangement in the mandap / pandol and their homes itself . Alternatively they can defer the immersion of the idols to the next year. Devotees who are staying in Sealed Buildings shall mandatorily immerse their Ganesh idols in their homes itself (in bucket/ small drums) or postpone the immersion to the next year.”

Further, BMC said that devotees shall perform “Pooja” & “Aarti” in their homes itself and then hand over the idols to the civic body. No one will be allowed to do pooja or aarti at immersion spots. Those taking part in immersion have wears masks, use sanitizers and follow necessary social distancing.

Meanwhile, as a special arrangement, BMC this year created the “Mobile Immersion Spots on Wheels” bu using water tanks in trucks.