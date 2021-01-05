Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Gangster Chhota Rajan, 3 others convicted in 2015 Mumbai builder’s extortion case

Gangster Chhota Rajan, 3 others convicted in 2015 Mumbai builder’s extortion case

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Monday convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and three other accused for threatening a builder from Panvel.The...

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:58 IST

By Charul Shah,

Indian gangster Rajendra Nikalje and three others were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. (REUTERS)

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Monday convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and three other accused for threatening a builder from Panvel.

The prosecution alleged that the three accused – Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam alias Dadaya, and Sumit Vijay Matre threatened Panvel-based builder Nandu Wajekar and attempting to extort ₹26 crore from him. According to the prosecution, the three acted on the instruction of Rajan.

The four accused, including Rajan, have been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

In 2015, Wajekar purchased land in Pune, for which he paid a commission of ₹2 crore to his agent, Parmanand Thakkar, who later asked him for more money, which he did not agree to pay.



Thakkar contacted Rajan to extort money from the builder, after which the gangster sent men to Vajekar’s office. They demanded that he pay ₹26 crore, and when he refused to do the same, they threatened to kill him.

Lawyer Sameer Pradhan, who appeared for Rajan’s henchmen, said, “The court has convicted them for threatening and for demanding extradition money. However, the court has held that the charges under MCOCA were not proved.”

Pradhan said that the accused had been in prison since five years. They would soon move the Bombay high court (HC) against the conviction order.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
by Abraham Thomas

latest news

Mumbai man kills self after shooting friend
by Manish K Pathak
State forms special cell to encourage women entrepreneurs in Maharashtra
by HT Correspondent
Woman killed, 2 others hurt as trailer hits auto on old Mumbai-Pune highway
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
SC will take up an open letter on farmers as PIL
by Abraham Thomas
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.