Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala tests positive for Covid-19

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala tests positive for Covid-19

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, a former associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was arrested by Mumbai Police in January, has tested positive for Covid-19.The anti-extortion...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:28 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, a former associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was arrested by Mumbai Police in January, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the crime branch on August 8 had taken police custody of Lakdawala from Taloja jail, in connection with a fake passport case in which his daughter Sonia Lakdawala alias Sonia Shaikh is also an accused.

After his police custody was over, the gangster was supposed to return to Taloja jail. Since the state has made it mandatory for all new inmates to undergo Covid testing before being lodged in the jail, Lakdawala was tested a few days ago. “His test result came positive. He was immediately admitted to GT Hospital’s high-security ward. His condition is stable and he has no major Covid symptoms,” said a crime branch officer.

All the AEC personnel who came in close contact with the accused have been asked to home quarantine, said a senior police officer.



It is not clear whether he contracted the virus in jail or while in police custody.

Lakdawala has been on India’s most-wanted list from 1998 when he escaped from Nashik jail. He was wanted in 27 cases of murder and attempt to murder and in 80 cases of threatening businessmen for extortion in Mumbai alone.

During his initial years, Lakdawala was among the close confidants of Dawood who used to provide logistical support to D-Company members in Mumbai for extorting money from Bollywood film producers and businessmen. But after Rajan split with Dawood, Lakdawala chose to work with Rajan. While on the run for years, he had stayed in Malaysia, Bangkok, South Africa and Canada.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

B’luru violence: Amid slugfest, 2 Congress corporators summoned
Aug 18, 2020 23:36 IST
Heads of private hospitals could face civil, criminal action if they refuse to admit Covid-19 patients: HC
Aug 18, 2020 23:35 IST
SC verdict today on Rhea’s transfer plea
Aug 18, 2020 23:35 IST
2 die of malaria and Covid-19 dual infection: BMC
Aug 18, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.