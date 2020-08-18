Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala tests positive for Covid-19

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, a former associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was arrested by Mumbai Police in January, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the crime branch on August 8 had taken police custody of Lakdawala from Taloja jail, in connection with a fake passport case in which his daughter Sonia Lakdawala alias Sonia Shaikh is also an accused.

After his police custody was over, the gangster was supposed to return to Taloja jail. Since the state has made it mandatory for all new inmates to undergo Covid testing before being lodged in the jail, Lakdawala was tested a few days ago. “His test result came positive. He was immediately admitted to GT Hospital’s high-security ward. His condition is stable and he has no major Covid symptoms,” said a crime branch officer.

All the AEC personnel who came in close contact with the accused have been asked to home quarantine, said a senior police officer.

It is not clear whether he contracted the virus in jail or while in police custody.

Lakdawala has been on India’s most-wanted list from 1998 when he escaped from Nashik jail. He was wanted in 27 cases of murder and attempt to murder and in 80 cases of threatening businessmen for extortion in Mumbai alone.

During his initial years, Lakdawala was among the close confidants of Dawood who used to provide logistical support to D-Company members in Mumbai for extorting money from Bollywood film producers and businessmen. But after Rajan split with Dawood, Lakdawala chose to work with Rajan. While on the run for years, he had stayed in Malaysia, Bangkok, South Africa and Canada.