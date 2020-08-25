Gangster Yusuf Bachkana’s aide held from Mumbai for killing real estate developer

Sections
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:26 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Mumbai crime branch officers arrested a 38-year-old man, identified as Rajendra Mohansingh Rawat alias Raju Nepali, from Borivli on Monday in connection with the murder of a real estate developer at Dharwad district in Karnataka on August 6.

Officers said that Rawat is an associate of gangster Yusuf Suleiman Kadri alias Yusuf Bachkana from the past 10 years and arranged for shooters to murder the developer at the gangster’s behest for ₹10 lakh.

“Bachkana allegedly gave Rawat the contract over a financial dispute with the developer. The plot to kill the real estate developer was laid down in June,” said an officer from crime branch.

Bachkana, who worked for gangster Ravi Pujari, is currently serving life sentence at Hindalga central jail in Belgavi district of Karnataka for the murder of a builder, said officers.



Rawat’s name cropped up after the seven people arrested by Karnataka Police in connection with the real estate developer’s murder revealed his name and claimed that they were given the contract by Rawat.

A police team from Karnataka then came to Mumbai and nabbed Rawat from Borivli area with the help of Mumbai crime branch officers.

“We alerted our informant and found out that Rawat was in touch with Bachkana and was still working with him despite the latter being in Karnataka jail. During his interrogation, Rawat confessed that he was given a contract of ₹10 lakh to arrange shooters. After scrutinising Rawat’s bank account, we found that ₹2 lakh was transferred into his account before the murder,” said police inspector Sagar Sivalkar of unit 12 of the crime branch.

Rawat has a 2013 attempt to murder case and other cases under the Arms Act registered against him at Kasturba police station at Vanrai police station in 2009.

