Garbage dumped on Thakurli road despite board asking not to

The waste dumped on the 90 Feet Road in Thakurli, even after a board put up by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) asking not to, has irked residents and commuters passing by.

The KDMC has removed all the garbage bins in its vicinity and appealed to residents to give waste to Ghanta Gadis without dumping it anywhere in open.

“There is a board that says that the garbage bins are being removed in order to make sure there is no dumping on the roadside. People ignore this board and dump waste below it. This road is otherwise very wide and clean. The dumping activity makes the road look dirty now,” said Rahul Shinde, 35, who takes the 90 Feet Road to reach Kalyan.

Earlier, the residents in the vicinity of this road had complained about illegal parking of two wheelers on this stretch.

“The waste has been dumped on the road since the last two-three days, and nobody has come to pick it up. The civic body should install CCTV cameras on such major roads to catch the violators and fine them on the spot,” said Mansi Pandit, 40, a resident of 90 Feet Road.

An official from KDMC, requesting anonymity, said, “We will pay a visit to this road and take the necessary action without delay. Since we have eliminated the use of garbage bins, there are some spots where people have started dumping on the roads. We will keep a track on this and take action.”

In KDMC, there are 113 ghanta gadis, 43 RCC van and six dumpers. Further, the civic body has plans to acquire two more ghanta gadis for each ward as per the requirement.

“We do have enough workers for waste management but sometimes they remain absent. We are trying to resolve this issue through surprise visits and taking action against such employees. Once the workers remain present and do their job efficiently, there won’t be any such complaints regarding waste found on road,” added the officer.