Gastroenteritis cases on the rise by 155% in Mumbai: BMC

With the gradual unlocking of the nationwide lockdown, the cases of gastroenteritis known as ‘stomach flu’ has increased by 155% in the city in recent times, as compared to June this year.

With no street vendors available during the lockdown, people were forced to eat homemade food and this had drastically decreased the monthly cases of gastroenteritis. But with the opening up as a part of the unlocking process, there has been an increase in commercial and social activity. Hence, the cases of stomach flu have gradually increased, said, doctors.

Gastroenteritis is a form of stomach flu which typically spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water. It leads to diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

According to per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in June, 40 cases of gastroenteritis were reported, which increased to 102 in October. Doctors are expecting more cases as roadside eateries and restaurants are opening up.

“Firstly, as a precautionary measure, people should avoid eating food from outside. Many companies have even prohibited the consumption of outside food in offices. Secondly, to avoid developing gastroenteritis, people should carry home-cooked foods,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant general physician, Bombay Hospital.

Meanwhile, the BMC data reveals that in October a total of 63 cases of leptospirosis were reported, which was only 30 during the same month in 2019. This is despite less rainfall reported last month. The highest number of cases were reported from five wards—FN (Matunga), GS (Elphinstone), GN (Dadar), PS (Goregaon) and PN ward (Malad).

Leptospirosis is an infection in rodents, other wild and domesticated species. Rodents are implicated most often in human cases. It can pass from animals to humans when an unhealed break in the skin comes in contact with water or soil where animal urine is present.

On September 2, a 16-year-old boy succumbed to the infection who was a resident of F-North ward. He became the first victim of leptospirosis in the city of this year. As per the information shared by the BMC, the boy developed a fever with chills on August 31 after he hovered in the rain a few days back.

The BMC has advised people with a history of wading through floodwater to consult a doctor for prophylactic treatment of leptospirosis within 72 hours. “All the private practitioners are hereby requested to start doxycycline to all fever patients during monsoon season as early treatment with doxycycline prevents organ involvement and other complications thereby preventing deaths due to leptospirosis,” said Dr Malagala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

However, there is a silver lining. As per the data provided by the BMC, the cases of malaria have fallen drastically in the city. In the month of September, 661 cases of malaria were reported which has plunged further to 466 cases in October. Last year in October, the city had recorded 536 malaria cases.

“People need to follow all the precautions as symptoms of malaria mimic the symptoms of Covid-19. See to it that there is no waterlogging around your house. Wear full-sleeved clothes if you are venturing out of the house to prevent mosquito bites. Use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets in the house to keep mosquitoes at bay,” said Dr Vikrant Shah, an epidemiologist.

People can contact the helpline number of the BMC at 022-2411-4000.