Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / GATE registration portal reopened for candidates to make changes

GATE registration portal reopened for candidates to make changes

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 registration portal is being reopened for successfully registered candidates to modify/change choice of city of exam, paper...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 registration portal is being reopened for successfully registered candidates to modify/change choice of city of exam, paper and category. This option is being made available to candidates due to the ongoing lockdown and the organising committee has also added 11 new cities across the country in order to give more options to candidates. Such changes, one or more, can only be done once by a candidate anytime between October 28 and November 13.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
Oct 28, 2020 01:55 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Oct 28, 2020 01:24 IST

latest news

Bihar election 2020: RJD’s Ram Vishun Singh, JD (U)’s Shushumlata to vie for Jagdishpur seat
Oct 28, 2020 01:53 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: What you need to know about Barh constituency
Oct 28, 2020 01:39 IST
Penguin gets in the Halloween spirit by exploring his first jack-o’-lantern
Oct 28, 2020 01:32 IST
Six more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally touches 60,957 with 213 new infections
Oct 28, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.