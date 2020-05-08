Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Gathering held at Gymkhana in Bandra, alleges lawyer

Gathering held at Gymkhana in Bandra, alleges lawyer

An advocate recently approached the Bandra police station to file a complaint against Bandra gymkhana for allegedly holding a gathering to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the establishment,...

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An advocate recently approached the Bandra police station to file a complaint against Bandra gymkhana for allegedly holding a gathering to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the establishment, amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, a senior police officer from the police station said no complaint has been filed.

The gymkhana president did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Adil Khatri, an advocate, said that to celebrate 85th anniversary of the gymkhana, members gathered, sang and danced at the premises, even when the gymkhana was shut. A video of the event was posted on social media which was pulled down on Thursday.



“People can be seen dancing in the video, some of them are wearing masks, some are without it. Action should be taken against them,” said Khatri.

A source said the video was recorded on April 18.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
May 08, 2020 00:36 IST
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
May 08, 2020 00:09 IST
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

20 Nanded pilgrims among 39 more test +ve in Punjab, tally 1,673
May 08, 2020 00:41 IST
Five of family including infant test Covid-positive
May 08, 2020 00:38 IST
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
May 08, 2020 00:36 IST
Unacademy admits hacking, says users’ sensitive info is safe
May 08, 2020 00:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.