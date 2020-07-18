‘Give report on Varavara Rao’s health in 2 weeks’

Sections
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 01:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the chief secretary and director general of prisons of Maharashtra, seeking a report on the health of 81-year-old Telugu poet and Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao, who tested positive for Covid-19, within two weeks. SN Pandey, director general of prisons (Maharashtra), denied receiving any notice from NHRC.

Rao was first taken to Sir JJ Hospital on May 28 after he fell unconscious, but was discharged on June 1. His family had alleged that Rao was discharged in a hurried manner to obstruct his bail plea. “He was not normal at the time of discharge. While sodium normal range was 134-145, he attained only 133 and potassium normal range was 3.5 to 5.0, he attained only 3.55, according to the hospital’s own discharge summary. But, later on June 2, it was proved that all this – admission in hospital, getting a normal report, getting him discharged – was part of conspiracy by police. June 2 was the date of hearing on his bail application on health grounds in NIA special sessions court and police argued against his bail showing this hospital’s “normal” report. The judge accepted that and refused bail on June 26,” read a statement from the family.

Later, Rao continued to show signs of delirium and after voices were raised from various quarters, Rao was admitted to Sir JJ Hospital on July 13. On Thursday, Rao tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to St George Hospital. Rao’s bail plea in the Bombay high court will be heard on Friday.

NHRC acted on a complaint from the special monitor of the commission, Maja Daruwala, who said Rao was suffering from many ailments due to which his health condition was deteriorating.



Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission observed the right to life and medical care is one of the basic human rights and the state is duty-bound to provide a prisoner who is in its custody, appropriate medical care, so there should be no danger to his life. The commission has also directed the state to constitute a medical board to examine the health condition of Rao, and to see whether the treatment being provided to him is appropriate. The commission has mentioned the board is expected to decide on which hospital, government or private, will be best for Rao’s treatment.

BAIL PLEA NOT HEARD OWING TO PAUCITY OF TIME

The bail plea moved by Rao was not heard by the Bombay high court due to paucity of time. His lawyer, R Sathyanarayanan, said they will be moving a praecipe for an urgent hearing to be scheduled on Monday. Rao had appealed against a special NIA court rejecting his application for interim bail.

Rao was admitted to the neurological ward of Sir JJ Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated and was shifted to St George Hospital on Thursday. Hours later, Rao’s family issued a statement, alleging criminal negligence on part of the jail authorities. “The Covid finding highlights the criminal negligence of the state jail authorities, who have been repeatedly warned about the danger of Covid in Taloja Jail, and the fragile condition of the Hyderabad-based poet-writer,” the statement added.

The statement had said that his wife, Hemlata, his two daughters and nephew Venugopal had met Rao at Sir JJ Hospital on Wednesday and “came to see him in pathetic condition with the patient having to lie in urine-soaked clothes for hours, and with very little nursing aid available at the hospital”.

“The only way Rao stands a good chance is if the Bombay high court gives him medical bail, and is shifted to decent private speciality hospital,” read the statement.

The statement had said the neglect had put the life of another accused in the case, Vernon Gonsalves, who was looking after Rao in jail, at grave risk.

