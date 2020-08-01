Sections
Give respite to consumers: RTI activist to Maharashtra power regulator

In a written application to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali has asked the regulatory body to provide...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:17 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

In a written application to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali has asked the regulatory body to provide relief to thousands of consumers who have received inflated power bills in the past two months. Galgali has asked MERC to write-off certain charges from the bills, sent between March-June, so that the overall amount is reduced. “Citizens are suffering because of the inflated bills,” Galgali said on Saturday.

