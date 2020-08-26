First-year junior college admissions: Give vacant minority quota seats to other minorities before surrendering them, institutes in Maharashtra told

Seats in junior colleges, reserved for students belonging to minority categories that remain vacant, have to be offered to students from any other minority category before they can be surrendered for open category students, a circular by the directorate of state secondary and higher education stated on Tuesday.

The circular said directed minority junior colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan region, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amaravati and Nagpur zones to adhere to this rule, first introduced in 2014 by the department of minority affairs. While the rule has been in place in degree colleges, it is being implemented in junior colleges only now, said an official from the education department.

As per this rule, if any seats reserved for religious minority students are vacant after the third and the final round of admissions, they should be allotted to students belonging to any other religious minorities on merit. If the college is still unable to fill the minority seats, they need to be allotted to students belonging to linguistic minorities. The same process needs to be followed for linguistic minority seats. Such colleges need not reserve seats for backward classes

Minority junior colleges can reserve up to 50% of their seats for a religious or linguistic minority. For instance, HR and Jai Hind Colleges are Sindhi linguistic minority colleges. If seats reserved for the Sindhi-speaking community remain unfilled, they will be allotted to students from another linguistic minority such as Tamil or Gujarati. If seats still remain vacant after that, those will be allotted to a religious minority candidate.

In Mumbai, there are 3.2 lakh total seats, of which 86,905 are reserved under minority quota, 2,071 under in-house quota and 16,037 under management quota. The zero round for quota admissions was held up to August 22 and so far only 9,811 minority quota seats have been filled. A total of 7,027 candidates have been admitted to in-house quota and 751 in management quota. Quota admissions are currently underway and will end on Wednesday.