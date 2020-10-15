Glitch leaves Mulund jumbo Covid facility in Mumbai without power for 12 hours

Following an oxygen leakage at the jumbo Covid facility in Mulund, the centre did not have electricity for around 12 hours as the staff had to shut the power supply fearing short-circuit. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials maintained that none of the medical equipment, which ran on electricity, were interrupted and added only the air-conditioning system of the centre had to be compromised as part of safety measures.

The oxygen leak was reported around 3.30am on Wednesday at the 1,600-bed dedicated Covid hospital at Richardson and Cruddas campus on LBS Marg which was inaugurated in July. Fire brigade was called in. The centre was treating around 700 patients at the time.

Dr Abhay Naik, dean of the jumbo Covid facility, said, “The oxygen leakage took place near electric cables and could have led to fire or short-circuit. As a precautionary measure, we had to disrupt the power supply. However, we made sure all medical equipment such as ventilators and oxygen beds continued to work. Only the air-conditioning was affected for some time, but we made sure that portable oxygen cylinders are arranged immediately.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have slammed BMC and criticised it for mismanagement in jumbo Covid centres where hundreds of Covid patients are being treated. Mulund MLA and BJP leader Mihir Kotecha said, “This Covid centre is just about 90 days old. It is ridiculous that such defects are being reported within such a short time. Electricity was shut for nearly 12 hours. Also, only 10% of the required staff was available throughout the day. Such mismanagement led to inconvenience to hundreds of patients. I will demand an inquiry into the construction of the plant.”