Go back to annual exam pattern: MLA to UGC

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A state MLA recently approached the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking change in the academic pattern for the year 2020-21. In a letter addressed to the UGC chairman, former minister of state education and higher education DP Sawant has requested the UGC to propose shifting from semester pattern to an annual pattern for the next academic year.

In his letter dated July 9, Sawant has highlighted that instead of dividing the curriculum into two semesters, colleges should instead focus on the old pattern of annual exams so they have enough time to finish the curriculum, and then conduct exams and assessment only once in the coming year.

“Many states including Maharashtra, Odisha and Haryana have deferred their end of term examinations in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. There is no clarity of when institutes will reopen for the new academic year,” highlighted the letter. It further states that generally, the first-semester university exams are held between the month of October-November, which will be impossible to hold in the current scenario. “I, therefore, suggest the UGC goes back to the annual exam pattern for the 2020-21 academic year,” stated his letter.

While such a decision might prove beneficial to complete the curriculum, college principals pointed that such a format will be impossible to implement, especially since MU students’ study 12 different subjects across two semesters every year.



“To go back to an annual pattern, subjects will have to be reduced to make sure students are not burdened with 12 different subjects in a year. The semester concept was introduced to cover maximum topics in a year and cramming it into one single semester will be an impossible task,” said the principal of a suburban college.

At present, the state is yet to announce its final stand on the status of end of term exams for final year students. While the UGC has insisted that exams be held before September 2020, the Maharashtra government has clarified that it is in no state to conduct exams in the next few months. After clarifying their stand, the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant this week stated that the government plans to end this confusion by next week and announce their final decision soon.

