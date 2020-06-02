Sections
Home / Mumbai News / GoAir extends leave without pay for its staff till June 30

GoAir extends leave without pay for its staff till June 30

Low-cost carrier GoAir on Monday extended leave without pay (LWP) for its employees till June 30. In a letter to its employees on June 1, the human resource (HR) department of the airline stated...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:52 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

Low-cost carrier GoAir on Monday extended leave without pay (LWP) for its employees till June 30.

In a letter to its employees on June 1, the human resource (HR) department of the airline stated that they might further extend the LWP if needed.

The letter read, “It is our expectation that GoAir will increase flying as the demand for air travel returns...Under these circumstances, we are constrained to extend your leave without pay until June 30. We may, however, have to extend the period leave without pay for a further term, if required so.”

It further read, ‘We are painfully aware that these sacrifices put an immense burden on you and your family, but we see no other viable option for our long term survival and sustainability.”



Exempting its lowest-paid workers, earlier this year, GoAir had announced pay cuts to most of its employees. On March 17, the airline had initiated a short term and temporary LWP program in which around 35% of its employees (from each department) were asked to go on LWP.

Workers involved in cargo operations (including ground staff and crew members) received their salaries for the number of days they worked in March. However, with lockdown being extended from mid-April to till May 3, the Mumbai-based airline had announced an extension of leave without pay on April 18.

GoAir is also facing issues with its pilots who have not received their salaries since March.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court mulls allowing physical hearings after lawyers complain
Jun 02, 2020 20:13 IST
Katra-Delhi express corridor to be ready in three years: Jitendra Singh
Jun 02, 2020 20:12 IST
Janhvi shares pic of parents Sridevi, Boney Kapoor on their 24 anniversary
Jun 02, 2020 20:06 IST
Pune’s non-containment areas now barricade-free
Jun 02, 2020 20:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.