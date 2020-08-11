Sections
Home / Mumbai News / GoAir on cash and carry mode; says won’t hit flight ops

GoAir on cash and carry mode; says won’t hit flight ops

The Wadia Group-owned GoAir has been put on cash-and-carry (pay as you fly) mode by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) over the pending dues. GoAir is the third such airline...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:03 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

The Wadia Group-owned GoAir has been put on cash-and-carry (pay as you fly) mode by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) over the pending dues.

GoAir is the third such airline to go on this mode, after Air India and SpiceJet. GoAir has said there will be no impact on its flight operations.

The Airports Authority of India’s letter dated August 10 stated the authority has put “GoAir on cash-and- carry mode for all AAI airports across the country from Tuesday (00:01hrs of August 11)”. An AAI official, however, said the airline has been given time till August 18.

“GoAir is engaged in constructive discussions with AAI and would like to assure our customers there will be no impact on GoAir’s operations. GoAir flights will continue to run, as normal, at all airports,” GoAir spokesperson said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt unveils steps for self-reliance in defence sector
Aug 11, 2020 00:10 IST
BJP wants security for J&K cadre
Aug 11, 2020 00:09 IST
Shot at, BJP worker succumbs to injuries
Aug 11, 2020 00:09 IST
Faesal ends ‘political gig’, resigns from party
Aug 11, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.