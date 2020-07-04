Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Gokhale bridge collapse: Survivor continues to struggle; lockdown worsens his woes

Gokhale bridge collapse: Survivor continues to struggle; lockdown worsens his woes

Two years after the Gokhale bridge collapse at Andheri railway station on July 3, 2018 changed his life for the worse, the lockdown owing to Covid-19 outbreak has dealt another...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 01:04 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Two years after the Gokhale bridge collapse at Andheri railway station on July 3, 2018 changed his life for the worse, the lockdown owing to Covid-19 outbreak has dealt another blow to Girdhari Singh Shikhawat, 45.

Shikhawat had suffered fractures to his rib cage, shoulder and on both the hands in the incident. He remained in the civic-run Cooper Hospital for a month and moved back to his hometown in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

“I took very long to recover. I came back to my hometown and wanted to go back. However, my hands never healed completely. The company where I worked in Mumbai wouldn’t have taken me back,” he said.

Shikhawat then started to work at a garment shop in Jhunjhunu, handling receipts and cash. “I could only do limited work because my hands were severely damaged. But owing to the lockdown, the shop too was shut. Amid the lockdown, I am struggling to



even get odd jobs,” said Shikhawat.

Shikhawat received ₹1 lakh compensation from the Western Railway. Shikhawat is now dependent on the family’s farm to support his wife and two children, but that income too gets divided among other members of the family.

On the fateful day, two people lost their lives as a part of the bridge collapsed, while Shikhawat was among the three injured.

The 45-year-old was heading to his factory in the western suburbs where he worked as a security guard.

As the pathway collapsed, Shikhawat fell inside the rubble on to the railway tracks.

“The incident is still fresh in my mind. I was walking on the bridge and directly collapsed onto the railway tracks. I was under the debris the next minute. People rushed to help and pulled me out of the debris.”

A detailed report by the Western Railway later revealed the collapse was due to heavy corrosion and increased weight of utilities on the bridge.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi riots charge sheet: Hindus incited on WhatsApp group to attack Muslims
Jul 04, 2020 01:52 IST
Ensure dignity of dead and alive is maintained while cremating Covid patients: Bombay HC
Jul 04, 2020 01:45 IST
Submit details of incidents similar to what happened at Sion hospital: Bombay HC to BJP legislator
Jul 04, 2020 01:43 IST
More people turning towards smaller cities with more green spaces: Survey
Jul 04, 2020 01:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.