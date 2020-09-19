Gold chain returned to owner 19 years after theft in Thane

Nineteen years after a 63-year-old woman from Thane was robbed of 48 grams of gold chain worth Rs 2.30 lakh, the Thane Government Railway Police returned the jewellery. The GRP solved the case one year ago. However, the woman’s address had changed and the GRP did a lot of networking to find her and return the jewel.

The complainant, Nirmala Radha Krishnan, was boarding a train from Thane station in 2001, when her chain was snatched. She had registered a case. She resided at Central Complex in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai.

Smita Dhakane, senior police inspector, Thane GRP, said, “The accused was caught in 2003 and the gold chain was recovered and kept in a safe locker as we could not find Nirmala at the address given to us. Ravindra Sengaonkar, police commissioner, Government Railway Police, had given directives to trace the victims of thefts and return the gold ornaments kept in the locker. Accordingly, we began looking for Nirmala’s address.”

A police constable visited her residence but she had shifted to a new place. Dhakane added, “We decided to visit the gas agency in Koparkhairane to get some clue about the address, but it did not yield results. Our team members then started checking the FIR and found an MTNL land line phone number. We checked with the telephone agency and traced the number to a new address in Kopar, Thane. We visited the address but found some other person residing there.”

The security guard, Laxman Jangam, of that building checked the old records and found a mobile number. Dhakane added, “Calling on the number, we got confirmation about Nirmala and our staff visited her residence at Ravi Estate in Thane. On Friday, we went to her residence and returned the gold chain worth Rs 2.30 lakh.”

Nirmala could not believe her luck when the cops knocked on her door. “The chain was Rs 19,000 some 20 years ago and now it is ten times the amount. I am surprised and elated to get the chain after so many years.”

The Thane Government Railway Police, in the past two months, have returned 22 tola gold to six victims of thefts. All the victims had reported the theft more than 12 to 20 years ago.