Government MBBS seats in Maharashtra rose by 46% from 2016-17

With medical and dental institutes being popular choices with students despite the admission process getting tougher with every passing year, state governments as well as the Union health ministry have encouraged the setting up of new government or civic-run medical institutes.

As per information shared by the state common entrance test (CET) cell, seats in government medical colleges (GMCs) have increased from 2,960 in the 2016-17 academic year to 4,330 in the current academic year, recording an increase of over 46%. Seats in private medical institutes for Bachelor of medicine, Bachelor of surgery (MBBS) have also gone up by over 15%, from 1,970 in 2016-17 to 2,270 this year. The increase in undergraduate dental seats in government-run dental institutes stands at 25% while seats in private dental institutes increased by over 51%.

“For the past few years, the doctor to patient ratio in our country has not been up to the mark of WHO [World Health Organisation] standards. At present we have around 9 lakh allopathy doctors whereas the need is for 15 lakh. Opening up new GMCs in districts means better accessibility for aspirants and we will soon see doctors graduating with better skill sets,” said Dr Avinash Supe, former dean of Mumbai’s KEM Hospital.

WHO recommends one doctor for every 1,000 citizens. According to 2019 data from the Union health ministry, India’s doctor to patient ratio stands at 1:1,445.

“Maharashtra government is currently focussing on ensuring the placement of at least one government hospital in every district, and this will also help improve the health care system in that particular district,” said Supe, adding that more GMCs compared to private hospitals should eventually mean more doctors in smaller districts.

The Union health ministry has a scheme by which state governments can establish new medical colleges by upgrading existing district or referral hospitals. In 2019, as part of the scheme, 75 new GMCs were proposed across the country. While the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Maharashtra had proposed seven new GMCs, proposals for 11 new GMCs were submitted in 2020.

According to information shared by the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), Maharashtra has proposed to convert 11 district hospitals into GMCs in Nandurbar, Satara, Parbhani, Buldhana, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Amravati, Usmanabad, Palghar, Alibaug and Mumbai. “We’ve chosen district hospitals that are already in good shape and can ease into teaching with least problems,” said said TP Lahane, director, DMER. One of these GMCs is in Mumbai and one institute in Nandurbar district has received all necessary approvals to admit students from the 2020-21 academic year.

Activist Sudha Shenoy said these are welcome initiatives from the state, which sees almost 2 lakh students appear for the medical entrance test annually. “Introducing more GMCs compared to private or deemed institutes will ease the competition, especially for meritorious students. Fees in government run institutes are less compared to private or deemed institutes,” said Shenoy.