Governor, CM like father and son, says Sena MP after meeting at Raj Bhavan

Amidst tension between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday met the latter at Raj Bhavan. Raut later said that it was a courtesy call and there were no differences between his party and the Governor.

Raut remarked that the relations between Koshyari and chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray are like those between a father and son. The meeting lasted for more than 20 minutes and Raj Bhavan later tweeted that it was a courtesy call by the MP.

Raut’s visit is being seen as an attempt to attain a truce between the ruling party and Raj Bhavan. The meeting assumes significance as Raut had staunchly criticised Raj Bhavan for the delay in appointing Thackeray to the legislative council after the state cabinet recommended his name for the seat.

Raut, while speaking to the media after his meeting, said that there were no differences between his party and the Governor. “The relations between the Governor and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are very cordial and they respect each other. There are no differences between the two. Their relationship is like a father-son duo,” he said.

The Governor on Friday had taken strong objection to higher and technical education minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant’s letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC), requesting it not to conduct final year exams in the wake of the pandemic and lockdown. Governor Koshyari asked the CM to resolve the issue of the exams in the larger interest of the students. This is believed to be another episode of the ongoing tussle between the Governor and state government.

Raut, however, tried to downplay the issue after the meeting and said, “The letter to the UGC was a personal opinion of the minister. What the Governor has said is his opinion. The issue will now be resolved by due deliberation.”

Significantly, Raut has been a harsh critic of Koshyari. He had criticised the Governor by raising questions over delays in Thackeray’s appointment to the council. “Who is stopping him [Koshyari] from approving the recommendation?” he had questioned. Raut had earlier tweeted: “Raj Bhavan, governor’s house should not become centre for political conspiracy. Remember! History does not spare them who behave unconstitutionally. @maha_governor.”

“Besides the tussle between the party and Governor Koshyari ahead of the government formation, there have been many occasions of tiffs between the ruling parties and Governor in the last six months. This is believably an attempt by the chief minister’s party to extend an olive branch to the Governor for them to begin the new relationship,” said a Sena leader.

The MVA government — made up of Sena along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — is also wary about the Governor not approving names given by the state for appointments to the 12 legislative council seats. The governor-appointed seats will fall vacant within the next three weeks. The attempt by Raut is also reportedly to minimise potential differences over the appointments.