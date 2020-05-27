Sections
Governor Koshyari issues notification to provide appeal rights to tribals

Governor Koshyari issues notification to provide appeal rights to tribals

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued a notification to provide the state’s tribals with appeal rights against district-level committees over their forest rights or community...

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued a notification to provide the state’s tribals with appeal rights against district-level committees over their forest rights or community forest rights.

According to the notification issued on May 18, divisional level committees headed by divisional commissioners will be constituted to hear the appeals of tribals against a decision of the district-level committee. The Governor has powers conferred under Schedule V of the Constitution, to issue such a notification.

The provisions were made in section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

