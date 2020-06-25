Govt forms task force for transport issues

Under its ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative, which looks at unlocking the state in phases, the Maharashtra government has formed a 13-member transport task force to study various issues related to transport and provide effective solutions.

According to a government resolution issued on Tuesday, the task force will be headed by state transport minister Anil Parab and will also include representatives from autorickshaw/taxi unions, state truck/tempo associations, app-based cab services and bus owner associations, among others.

Parab said, “We will be meeting this Friday via video-conferencing. We are looking to address all issues faced by owners/drivers of taxis, autos, buses, trucks and app-based services owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and resolve them.”

To contain the spread of Covid-19, train services are currently operational only for people working in essential services.

App-based services are also allowed in case of emergencies, whereas buses are allowed to ferry passengers, while adhering to social distancing norms.

AV Shenoy from Mumbai Mobility Forum said the state must also look at including citizen representatives in the task force.

He said, “It is good that the state is considering the opinion of different stakeholders, but they must include citizen representatives and also people from the health sector. Ultimately, safety of all citizens is the most important aspect.”