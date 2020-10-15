Grandmother’s murder: Mumbai man in cop custody for three days

The metropolitan magistrate court, Bandra, on Wednesday remanded 24-year-old Christopher Pereira, who has been arrested for beheading his grandmother, Rosy Ganesh Rao, 80, at her home in Cosma Colony on Monday night, in police custody for three days. Bandra police arrested Pereira after his cousin sister found him sitting next to the body and alerted the police.

According to the police, the accused killed his grandmother, then beheaded her using a kitchen knife, and mutilated the body.

According to Abigail Dias, accused’s cousin, Pereira started consuming drugs and liquor when he was 14. Dias said, “He had recovered. The manager of the rehabilitation centre told us that his behaviour had changed. I brought him home with me and he seemed happy. He told us he wanted to have chicken and Chinese cuisine as he missed those while living in the rehab for more than one-and-a-half years.”

“On Monday evening, he had a video call with his mother, who is in Israel, in the presence of all the family members. Her mother asked him to sell his old bike and buy a new one, but he said he wanted to save money to buy a car, which made us all laugh. Later his mother told him that his father would visit him the next day,” Dias added.

“On that night, his grandmother arranged a bed for him so that he could sleep properly. I asked him not to lock the door from inside as water comes in the night at around 12. However, when I knocked the door they didn’t open. In the morning when his father arrived from Goa, I went there to wake them up. I found him sitting in the dark and when I turned on the lights I saw there was blood everywhere. He smiled at me and said he killed her. I immediately locked the door from outside and called the police,” she said.

Celine D’sa, 68, a neighbour, said, “We still can’t believe that he did this. He crossed my house and smiled that day. Since the incident, we have been upset.”

An officer said, “We are checking all his medical records before questioning him. We will also question his doctors who were treating him at the rehabilitation centre to figure out his mental status.” Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone-9, said, “The court has remanded him in police custody till October 17. We are investigating the case.