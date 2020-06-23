Grant provisional admission to RTE students: State

To ensure that more than one lakh students who have been allotted seats under the Right To Education (RTE) quota across the state do not stay out of school, the education department has asked schools to complete their admission process and grant them provisional admissions. Of the total seats in a school, 25% seats are reserved under RTE quota.

In a circular issued last week, the department has asked schools to call parents of such students in phases, check their documents and grant provisional admissions as the new academic year has already begun on June 15. Conventionally, a screening committee scrutinises documents of students before sending them to respective schools. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the department has decided to admit students for now and complete detailed verification later.

“Parents of these students can be sent messages on their phones stating the date and time to report for submitting documents. Three chances should be given to them in case they are not able to be present on the first given date. Students should be enrolled for online classes even if the actual admission will take place later after verification of documents,” stated the letter issued by the department.

For schools that fall under containment zones and those which were used for quarantining people, the process could take place a little later after the situation improves and the schools are sanitised, added the circular.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department said admissions have not started yet. “It may take a week to start the process as the centralised online system is still being updated,” said the official.

This year a total of 14,135 students applied for RTE seats in Mumbai, of whom 5,371 have been allotted schools through the online lottery. Over one lakh students were selected in a lottery for admissions to Senior KG and Class 1 under the quota across the state.