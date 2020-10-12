Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply

Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply

Power supply is interrupted in Mumbai island city, suburbs as well as its neighbouring areas

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:58 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Commuters wait for power outage to end, on Monday morning at Prabhadevi station. (HT photo/ Anshuman Poyrekar)

The entire Mumbai city has come to a standstill following power outage owing to a grid failure on Monday morning around 9.50 am.

Power supply is interrupted in Mumbai island city, suburbs as well as its neighbouring areas. The suburban train services have been completely stopped with Central and Western Railway suspending services due to power failure.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), which supplies power to the island city confirmed that there has been a supply failure and efforts are on to restore power. More details are awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply
Oct 12, 2020 10:58 IST
Mumbai power failure updates: Local train services hit, commuters stranded
Oct 12, 2020 10:56 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
Oct 12, 2020 09:34 IST
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST

latest news

Manoj, Diljit, Fatima-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari to release this Diwali
Oct 12, 2020 10:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: Cousins poisoned over relationship, two family members arrested
Oct 12, 2020 10:52 IST
‘Kid showed great composure’:Steve Smith impressed by two Indian youngsters
Oct 12, 2020 10:54 IST
Harsh Goenka tweets quote for #MondayMotivaton. Tweeple agree
Oct 12, 2020 10:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.