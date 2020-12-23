Ground realty check: More FSI to create more homes in Mumbai Metropolitan Region?

Construction of houses in far-off suburbs will ease the pressure only if people get the infrastructure to move there, experts say.

Even as the state recently introduced the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) to change the face of the real estate sector in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it may not be so easy, considering the massive slowdown, claim experts.

What it means

The UDCPR promotes uniform development regulations across the state and grants liberal Floor Space Index (FSI) which could translate into massive construction largesse for builders. Through the new rules, the state government expects the supply of homes, especially affordable ones, to increase significantly, leading to reduction in prices of houses. The Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI), the association of builders, even went on to announce that the move was a gamechanger in the realty sector as they will now double the construction of affordable houses – from 5 lakh units currently in construction to 10 lakh. “Lakhs of people will now own a house,” said Deepak Garodia, president, MCHI-CREDAI. These units are in the range of ₹4,000-₹5000 per square feet.

Current scenario

One of the reasons for unveiling the UDCPR was to reduce the pressure on Mumbai and boost the realty market in places like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli and Raigad region, where the realty rates are lower compared to Mumbai. However, realty experts have debunked this claim. Construction of houses in far-off suburbs will ease the pressure only if people get the infrastructure to move there, they say.

“FSI hike in just a concept of real estate and mass housing will not make much headway till the corresponding infrastructure is not developed. People will not be incentivised to purchase houses till mass transport in these areas is improved,” said Gulam Zia, executive director, Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.

He gave an example of the Metro projects saying there is still no clarity on them in areas beyond the Mumbai region.

Liases Foras, a real estate research firm, dismissed any possibility of mass housing projects in the current market, when the unsold inventory pile-up, with the builders in the MMR, excluding Mumbai, is approximately1.82 lakh houses. “Builders are facing monetary crises and will not buy land nor undertake projects till they exhaust their current inventory,” said Pankaj Kapoor, managing director, Liases Foras. However, the prices may reduce. “As we get more area, we will able to construct more, which will give us more leverage to reduce prices,” said Rajesh Prajapati, director, Prajapati Group.

Real estate expert Ajay Chaturvedi said builders never pass on the benefits to the buyers. “The history of Mumbai realty market has shown that despite a periodic hike in FSI, the prices have only increased and never decreased,” said Chaturvedi. He also blamed the current insecure job market in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic for the state of the market. “The recent lockdown has resulted in massive job losses, especially among the middle and labour class, and they are not in the position to buy these low-cost houses. They are, after all, the target buyers,” said Chaturvedi.

Buyers, too, are reluctant to go to far-off places. Vaibhav Khamkar, who works as a driver in a private firm in Parel travels five km for work from his Wadala home. “I prefer living in my Wadala slum than staying in an apartment in far-off places like Karjat or Shahpur. I will spend hours crushed in packed trains and even my family life will be disrupted,” said Khamkar.