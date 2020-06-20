GST official booked for sexually assaulting model

Oshiwara police has registered a first information report (FIR) on Friday against a 40-year-old deputy GST commissioner for allegedly sexually assaulting a 34-year-old model.

The woman in her complaint alleged that the man had been assaulting her since the past two years and that he promised to marry her.

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station, confirmed that a case was registered against the accused under sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on same person), 377 (unnatural sex), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and that investigations were on.