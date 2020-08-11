Sections
GST superintendent loses ₹1.91 lakh to KYC fraud

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:16 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

A superintendent with the Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Mumbai was duped of ₹1.91 lakh by a fraudster posing as a bank employee on Sunday.

The fraudster asked him to update the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedure.

The complainant, Srikumar Prasad, 50, was asked to download a ‘quick support’ application on his phone and to fill his bank credit/debit card details. He then lost ₹1.91 lakh in seven transactions.

Prasad, a resident of Antop Hill area received a message from an unknown number around 9:30am on Sunday stating that his bank KYC is pending. “While explaining the entire KYC process the fraudster asked Prasad to download an application, ‘Quick support’ and to fill his credit and debit card details in it. Prasad then shared the one time password with the accused and later ₹1.91 lakh were debited from his account,” added police.



After three to four transactions Prasad received a call from his bank alerting him about the fraud. But, by then he had lost ₹1.91 lakh, said a police officer. He then approached the Antop Hill police station and a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal code and IT Act for cheating. “We have been continuously appealing to the citizens to never share their confidential banking details with anyone who claims to be a bank employee. The KYC update is not permitted on the phone and even bank employees are not permitted to ask any personal details related to a bank account”, said a police officer.

