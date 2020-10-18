Gyms across Maharashtra set to open from Dussehra; Maha Covid-19 tally reaches 1,586,321

The state government on Saturday decided to allow opening of gymnasiums and fitness centres from Dussehra, which falls on October 25, as the Maharashtra Covid-19 case count reached 1,586,321, with the addition of 10,259 infections.

Gyms and fitness centres have been asked to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) and violators will have to face stern action. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who made the announcement, said steam baths, saunas, zumba and yoga classes will remain shut till further orders.

The coronavirus toll went up to 41,965 after 250 more casualties were reported on Saturday, of which, 152 were in the last 48 hours, another 47 were from last week, while the remaining 51 were from before that, officials said.

The relative decline in fresh cases, since the past few weeks, has resulted in a steady fall in active cases to 185,270. It comes to 11.67% of the total cases. On September 17, the state’s figure of active cases was 301,752.

Despite a decline, the state has crossed over 200,000 cases this month on Saturday. In the last 17 days, 203,029 cases have been reported whereas last month (September), the state had recorded 223,068 cases in just 11 days (as on September 11).

State health minister Rajesh Tope said it appears that the state has hit a plateau and they are looking at positive outcomes in the future. “We are looking at the current situation positively. It appears to me that the state has hit a plateau as the infection rate is not going up. However, we are still not in a position to make any kind of prediction because everything depends upon how peoples’ cooperation would be in the coming days. A decline in fresh cases will start only if they continue to cooperate,” the health minister said.

“Gyms and fitness centres work to keep people healthy, but we have to take all precautions to ensure they will not escalate the problem [coronavirus pandemic]. The number of gyms are significant in urban areas as well as in rural areas and hence the standard operating procedure prepared by the state will have to be strictly followed. The responsibility for the same will be on the owners and those found not following them will face strict action,” the chief minister said during a virtual interaction with representatives from gym and fitness centres on Saturday.

He said that the fresh cases of Covid-19 are reducing in the state, but they have to be careful considering the European countries which are experiencing the second wave. “Covid-19 cases are declining and the state government is also giving relaxations from restrictions but we have to be very careful, considering the situation of European countries as a case in point. We cannot afford to become careless with more relaxations coming in,” Thackeray said.

Following the spike in Covid-19 cases, the state had augmented the health infrastructure, but as the cases have reduced, beds at many parts in the state are lying vacant. We don’t want any stress on health infrastructure because of any lackadaisical attitude, he added.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 1,791 new covid-19 cases, second highest in the state, and 47 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the city to 240,335, and total deaths to 9,739. There are now 22,664 active cases in the city.

Case fatality rate (CFR) of the city is now 4%, a drop from the 5.5% recorded in August and September. Mumbai has 12% of Maharashtra’s active cases and 23% of the total deaths in the state. Recovery rate in Mumbai is 86%, growth rate has dropped to below 1% contrary to the spurt seen in September and is at 0.81%. The doubling rate is 86 days.

Until Friday, Mumbai conducted a total of 1,370,767 tests, with a positivity rate of 17.79%. Positivity rate is a percent of positives in comparison to total tests conducted.

On Saturday, Nagpur city recorded 1,794 infections, the highest number of cases across the state, pushing its case count to 72,299.

Pune city contributed third-highest infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 471 cases, taking its tally to 167,823.

With fresh cases, the state is also experiencing a slight decline in Covid-19 casualties. However, Maharashtra still has the highest number of casualties across the country.

State’s CFR went up a bit to 2.65% after a gap of more than a month. It is at second position after Punjab. The CFR of Punjab was 3.14% (with 3,980 deaths) till Friday, according to the information shared by the state medical education department.

The state has also breached the eight million mark of tests as 79,407 tests were conducted on Saturday. Total tests conducted till date are 8,069,100. The state’s overall positivity rate stood at 19.66%.

The number of recovered patients also reached 1,358,606 as 14,238 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was recorded at 85.65%.