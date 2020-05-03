Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Haffkine gets approval for clinical trial of anti-TB vaccine for Covid patients

Haffkine gets approval for clinical trial of anti-TB vaccine for Covid patients

After almost a month of waiting, Haffkine Institute, Parel has got permission to run clinical trials on the anti-tuberculosis vaccine to treat Covid-19 patients. However, the trial will be...

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:16 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

After almost a month of waiting, Haffkine Institute, Parel has got permission to run clinical trials on the anti-tuberculosis vaccine to treat Covid-19 patients. However, the trial will be conducted at BJ Medical College, Pune. Covid-19 is a new strain of coronavirus which doesn’t have any vaccination or specific medications. To find a solution, Haffkine Institute, last month submitted a proposal to conduct a clinical trial to use the anti-tuberculosis Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, as a treatment. On Friday, they received a nod from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

“The vaccine helps to improve the immune system among people, so it is believed that it can be used as a treatment for patients with Covid. Preliminary research has shown that it has helped to neutralise the virus to some extent,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD).

Around 35 people with moderate and severe infection will be part of the trial. Usha Padmanabhan who currently heads the Department of Cell Biology at Haffkine Institute will be in-charge of the trial. Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, managing director of the Haffkine Institute said, “Unlike other new drugs, it would be easier to treat patients as this vaccine is already available in markets. We have already set up the laboratory for the trial at the college.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 more BSF personnel in Tripura test positive for Covid-19
May 04, 2020 01:46 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 23:38 IST
Delhi lockdown 3.0: 29 activities allowed, restricted and exempted. Read here
May 04, 2020 01:10 IST

latest news

AI helps spot early signs of glaucoma progression to blindness
May 04, 2020 01:39 IST
Smartphone users more likely to reveal personal info online
May 04, 2020 01:16 IST
‘India has a strong constitution, and the freedom it allows will prevail’
May 04, 2020 01:11 IST
Decision to set up IFSC HQ in Guj erroneous: Sharad Pawar slams Centre
May 04, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.