Hand over 185ha Mahim mangroves to us: Forest department to collectors

Maharashtra forest department has requested the transfer of crucial mangrove forests at south-central Mumbai extending from Dharavi to where the Mithi river meets the Arabian Sea along Mahim creek.

Citing increasing threats due to encroachments and debris dumping, the state mangrove cell wrote to the Mumbai city and suburban district collectors to hand over 184.87 hectare (ha) area to the forest department for better protection.

“This is the first correspondence by us in 29 years based on directions issued by the Bombay high court (HC) in 2018. It took us some time to study the area’s expanse and coordinates before making the transfer request,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (mangrove cell).

“It is essential to protect this patch from encroachments, curtail developmental pressures and other allied threats to mangrove trees that act as a natural barrier against flooding at the mouth of the Mithi river,” said Tiwari.

Environmentalists had been demanding the move for over three decades as it could allegedly threaten the flood plains of Mithi river.

The area was declared as protected forests under section 29 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 on March 16, 1991, and includes a major section of the 15 ha Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) in Mahim. HT has reviewed the letter that was issued on Friday.

In September 2018, the HC had directed all state agencies along the Konkan coast to hand over mangrove forests under their jurisdiction to enhance protection. Despite repeated reminders, transfer of over 2,000 ha mangrove area remains pending, the cell confirmed.

Tiwari added that the latest transfer request was further set in motion following a meeting with the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner earlier this year. “Rising encroachments were identified as a worrying issue. Our letter is marked to MMRDA based on decisions taken during the meeting,” he said.

However, MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev said, “We need to study details of the letter first.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai suburban deputy collector Vivek Gaikwad said the entire forest patch was under the city collector’s jurisdiction. However, the 1991 published government resolution included villages spread across Dharavi, Mahim, and Bandra as protected forests.

Mahesh Ingle, superintendent (city survey and land records), Mumbai city collectorate said, “We are aware of the communication. Owing to Covid-19 related issues and less staff, we are yet to verify the contents of the letter with our land records. The matter will be taken up soon.”

The petitioner before the HC environmentalist Debi Goenka said the land was notified as protected forest in 1991 after the intervention of the then Union environment minister Maneka Gandhi. “At the time the forest department did not have any staff but MMRDA took up the responsibility of securing the area. However, violations increased over the past three decades with minimal cognisance by state authorities and no deterrence. Transferring this forest land is a welcome move but we need to be wary that land remains protected and not further de-notified for future development,” said Goenka.

In 2017, MMRDA had proposed to redevelop MNP and beautify it with a pedestrian-cycling bridge among other development plans. The plan was revived in February this year, and the 550-m bridge, connecting BKC to MNP, received MMRDA’s approval earlier this month.

“It is high time MMRDA moves out and relinquishes their hold over MNP. All of MNP is a forest though only a part was notified in 1991. The forest minister should immediately instruct the department to take possession of MNP,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti. “If the forest land is transferred, MNP will be protected from encroachments and real estate sharks trying to develop Dharavi showing MNP as a ‘green space’.”