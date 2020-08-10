Handing over Sushant Singh’s death probe to CBI a conspiracy against state: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut slammed the Centre for handing over the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and claimed that the move is a “conspiracy against Maharashtra” and an attack on the state’s autonomy.

The decision is taken for political gains, as a part of the pressure tactics to save somebody, because the Mumbai Police accessed some “sensational information” related to the case, the senior party leader claimed.

Raut, who is the executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, wrote in his weekly column Rokhthok, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicised the case by linking a state minister with it.

Pointing out at the “misuse of the central agencies” such as the CBI, the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament said that the Centre’s intervention in the case is an “insult” to the Mumbai Police.

He added that though the CBI is a central agency, it has been proven time and again that it is not independent and impartial.

“Many state governments banned the CBI. People in West Bengal took to the streets against the agency when it tried to intervene in the Saradha chit fund case,” the Shiv Sena leader stated in his column.

Raut claimed that when Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were also opposed to the transfer of the Godhra riots probe to the CBI when they were the chief minister and the Gujarat home minister, respectively.

“Even PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah were of the same opinion about the CBI when they were active in Gujarat politics. They opposed the transfer of Godhra riots and the subsequent killings [in Gujarat in 2002]. What is wrong if the [state] expresses the same apprehension over the transfer of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the central agency,” he questioned.

Raut also accused the BJP of defaming the state government, headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, with the help of a section of media.

“A section of media has support from the Opposition party, which wants to destabilise the government. One channel has been using derogatory and threatening language for chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. This has anguished many people, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar,” he said.

He also criticised the media for being “insensitive” over the Disha Salian death case.

Salian was Rajput’s manager and reportedly died of suicide six days before the latter’s death and a section of the media has tried to draw links in the two deaths.

“The Opposition has been linking state minister Aaditya Thackeray with the case only because he shares cordial relations with some of the Bollywood actors. More disturbing is the Opposition’s stand as they have stood firm in support of the Bihar Police. The Opposition and some news channels have been insensitive and inhuman about Disha Salian and her family members, who have been going through tremendous trauma,” Raut said.

Raut said that Aaditya Thackeray shares cordial relations with actor Dino Morea who had hosted a party at his residence before Rajput’s death, but linking it with the case was wrong.

He also raised questions over the delay in the investigation by the Mumbai Police and said that it needs to be probed if the case was used to “terrorise” Bollywood.

“Sensing the high-profile character of the case, they [the police] should have ensured briefing of the case to the media every day. By inviting Bollywood stars to record statements, the police gave room to gossips,” the column read.

Later on Sunday, Raut told reporters that the state has “information” which will be revealed at an “appropriate time.”

“It appears that the screenplay of the entire Sushant episode was pre-determined. We have firm information that to save somebody from being exposed in the case and to put pressure on the police, the conspiracy is being hatched. We will reveal the information at an appropriate time,” he said.

“The Thackeray government is trying to save one person and it is sinking in the quicksand of lies, every day. I only want to say that if they do not respect the Supreme Court order [to hand over the probe to CBI], then it is not going to take time to suspend the entire state government,’’ said BJP MLA and leader Atul Bhatkhalkar.

Bhatkhalkar had sent a letter to chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asking him to suspend the two police officers investigating the case. He also demanded that the city police chief Param Bir Singh be sent on mandatory leave for negligence in the case. The BJP has been consistently demanding a CBI probe in the Rajput case.