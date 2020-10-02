Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Hathras gang-rape case: IIT-Bombay students hold protest, seek justice for victim

Hathras gang-rape case: IIT-Bombay students hold protest, seek justice for victim

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) held a protest outside their campus in Powai on Friday evening against the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:42 IST

By Shreya V Bhandary,

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) held a protest outside their campus in Powai on Friday evening against the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh (UP). The woman was attacked on September 14 by four men. On Tuesday, she passed away at a Delhi hospital during treatment.

Students of the institute gathered as part of a series of protests that were held across the country by different groups on Friday on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“IIT-B For Justice condemns the brutal gang-rape, mutilation and murder of a Dalit student by a gang of men in Hathras, UP. It is sickening to see how the victim’s body was snatched away from the family, and the stand the UP Police are taking in the matter. We demand immediate action,” said a statement released by the group which organised the protest.

One of the protesters called for probe into the police’s role in the case. “She eventually succumbed to her injuries and at present, instead of helping to get justice for the victim’s family, the UP Police are threatening them to stay quiet. We stand in solidarity with the family and demand the resignation of UP chief minister as well a proper inquiry into the role of the state police in the case,” said a student from the group.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 22:48 IST
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 23:21 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
Oct 02, 2020 23:50 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Political leaders, students, activists gather at Jantar Mantar; demand justice for rape victim
Oct 02, 2020 23:50 IST
Haryana reduces cost of RT-PCR testing to ₹1,200
Oct 02, 2020 23:49 IST
Gurugram: Shifting of high-tension power cables commences on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way
Oct 02, 2020 23:48 IST
Decision on school reopening to be taken after consultations next week, says Haryana education minister
Oct 02, 2020 23:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.