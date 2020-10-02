Hathras gang-rape case: IIT-Bombay students hold protest, seek justice for victim

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) held a protest outside their campus in Powai on Friday evening against the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh (UP). The woman was attacked on September 14 by four men. On Tuesday, she passed away at a Delhi hospital during treatment.

Students of the institute gathered as part of a series of protests that were held across the country by different groups on Friday on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“IIT-B For Justice condemns the brutal gang-rape, mutilation and murder of a Dalit student by a gang of men in Hathras, UP. It is sickening to see how the victim’s body was snatched away from the family, and the stand the UP Police are taking in the matter. We demand immediate action,” said a statement released by the group which organised the protest.

One of the protesters called for probe into the police’s role in the case. “She eventually succumbed to her injuries and at present, instead of helping to get justice for the victim’s family, the UP Police are threatening them to stay quiet. We stand in solidarity with the family and demand the resignation of UP chief minister as well a proper inquiry into the role of the state police in the case,” said a student from the group.