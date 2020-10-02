Hathras gangrape: Shiv Sena holds protests, says Mumbai Police should start probe

Shiv Sena party supporters shout slogans against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest against the Hathras gangrape and killing, in Mumbai on October 2. (AP)

Shiv Sena on Friday staged protests against the Hathras gangrape and murder case. The party, which has anyway been locked in a bitter tussle with BJP over probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput , also said the Mumbai police should be allowed to probe the incident since Uttar Pradesh police had failed in doing its job.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut also called the heckling of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by UP police ‘gangrape of democracy.’

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Valmiki temple in Delhi to attend prayer meet for Hathras victim

On Friday, Sena workers demonstrated in several areas, condemning the gangrape and raised slogans against the BJP government in UP headed by Yogi Adityanath.

“In Mumbai, when an actor’s illegal office was partially demolished, everyone pounced on us and put the Maharashtra government in the dock. But here, after this ghastly incident, one is allowed to even question the Uttar Pradesh Government,” remarked Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The Sena staged protests at Churchgate, Thane and Mira Bhayender where its workers shouted slogans against the BJP-led government in UP.

Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik also demanded that the state police be allowed to register a case of this rape in Mumbai and send its team to Hathras to investigate the matter.

Sarnaik said even the Bihar Police had come to Mumbai to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case citing the incompetency of the Mumbai Police.

“Since the Uttar Pradesh Police has failed in investigating the case, it is natural that the Mumbai Police should get involved now. There should be no double standards here,” said Sarnaik.

The BJP, however, alleged that the Sena was politicising the issue. “The Sena should have sensitivity while commenting on such an important issue where a 19-year-old is involved. They are just playing politics to score some brownie points, which is unfortunate,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped and brutalised by four upper-caste men on September 14 when she had gone to the fields in her village to gather cattle fodder. Left partially paralysed and admitted for treatment in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University, she was shifted to New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital when her condition did not improve and she died on Tuesday morning.