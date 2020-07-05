HC allows 12-yr-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

Sections
Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:05 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday permitted a 12-year-old rape survivor from Sangli to get her 23-week-long pregnancy medically terminated.

The mother of the survivor had filed a petition stating that in the first week of June 2020, she had suspected that her minor daughter was pregnant. On enquiry, the child revealed that she had been repeatedly raped by some persons from the neighbourhood.

The woman then approached the local police station in Sangli and based on her complaint, a first information (FIR) was registered on June 5. On June 16, following a medical examination of the minor, her mother was informed that the pregnancy could not be terminated without permission of the HC, as it had crossed the 20-week limit set by the Medical Termination of Pregnant Act, 1971.

A medical board from the Government Medical College and Hospital at Miraj examined the 12-year-old pursuant to order passed by HC on June 26 and opined that if allowed to progress, the pregnancy would have serious repercussions on the general and mental health of the survivor. It, therefore, recommended that she should be allowed to terminate the pregnancy.



The bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Surendra Tavade accepted the recommendation. “In the case at hand, the physical and mental trauma that will be suffered by the minor if the pregnancy is not terminated requires no elaboration,” said the bench.

It has now asked the petitioner woman to approach the hospital where the minor’s unwanted pregnancy will be medically terminated on July 6.

The court has also directed the hospital to preserve blood and tissue samples of the foetus, which may be required as forensic evidence in the criminal case.

The court has further directed the doctors to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to the foetus for saving its life if it is born alive. HC clarified that if the child born is alive and the petitioner woman and her daughter are not willing to or not in a position to take responsibility for it, the state and its agencies will have to assume full responsibility for the child.

