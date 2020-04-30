HC allows doc with congenital deformity to pursue PG course

Sections
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:41 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

In a major relief for a doctor with a congenital deformity of the upper limbs, the state government on Thursday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that he will be allowed to pursue a post-graduate (PG) medical course in any non-surgical discipline.

Assistant government pleader Kavita Solunke made this statement before the bench of justice Ujjal Bhuyan. She was responding to a petition filed by Dr Rajdeep Deshmukh, a 25-year-old Barshi resident.

Dr Deshmukh had moved the HC through advocate Madhav Thorat seeking admission to a non-surgical PG medical course through the physically-handicapped category, as he is affected by the congenital deformity, leading to the shortening of the index and middle fingers of both his hands and feet.

He had approached the HC after being declared ineligible for admissions to PG courses because of the deformities in his upper limbs. His petition stated that despite the deformity, his functional capacity was very strong and he was able to carry out all the routine activities without any difficulty.



The HC on Thursday stayed the publication of Maharashtra’s first merit list for admissions to PG medical courses that was to be published on Friday. The stay order will continue till May 5 as some other petitions involving PG medical admissions are still pending before the court.

