HC asks centre whether it will introduce cap on rates of N95 masks

The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the centre to inform it of any initiative being taken by them to put a ceiling on the price of the N95 masks that have been declared as an essential commodity under the Essential Commodities Act.

The directions by the bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice S S Shinde were prompted after social activists Sucheta Dalal and Anjali Damania filed public interest litigation through senior advocate Mihir Desai complaining of black marketing and hoarding of N95 masks in the city and state. The N95 masks have been recommended for safeguarding against the coronavirus.

The petitioners complained that due to the shortage of the masks, frontline workers involved in combating the spread of the virus were unable to get them and hence hoarding and black marketing of the same should be prevented. The petitioners suggested that a ceiling on the rate of the masks should be introduced to achieve the same.

After hearing the submissions the bench directed additional solicitor general Anil Singh to take instructions on whether the centre was planning to introduce a ceiling on the rate of the masks and inform the court of the same and posted the matter for hearing on May 22.