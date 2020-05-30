HC asks court authorities to respond to plea seeking Kolhapur court premise for Covid ward

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the high court administration and the principal judge of district and sessions court of Kolhapur to file their response to a plea that sought temporary allotment of the vacant premises of districts and sessions court in Kolhapur to the adjoining Chhatrapati Pramila Raje District Hospital to set up an isolation ward for Covid-19 patients.

The petition filed by Dilip Desai, a social activist through senior advocate Satish Talekar, said that as Covid and non-Covid patients, which included pregnant women, were accessing the district hospital from the same entry and exit point there was an urgent need to segregate the patients. The petition had further said that the court authorities and principal judge refused a request from the Kolhapur District Disaster Management authority to hand over the court premises, which was lying vacant for six years, for setting up the isolation facility for Covid patients and urged the court to pass appropriate directions in the larger interest of non-Covid patients.

In the previous hearing on May 26, the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice KK Tated had directed the petitioner to implead the registrar general of the Bombay HC and principal district and sessions judge which the petitioner complied with.

On Friday when the matter came up for hearing, the high court and principal judge represented by senior advocate Milind Sathe was asked to respond to the grievance made in the plea by Monday. The court further directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder by Thursday and posted the petition for hearing on June 2.