Sections
Home / Mumbai News / HC asks court authorities to respond to plea seeking Kolhapur court premise for Covid ward

HC asks court authorities to respond to plea seeking Kolhapur court premise for Covid ward

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the high court administration and the principal judge of district and sessions court of Kolhapur to file their response to a plea that sought temporary...

Updated: May 30, 2020 00:02 IST

By KAY Dodhiya,

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the high court administration and the principal judge of district and sessions court of Kolhapur to file their response to a plea that sought temporary allotment of the vacant premises of districts and sessions court in Kolhapur to the adjoining Chhatrapati Pramila Raje District Hospital to set up an isolation ward for Covid-19 patients.

The petition filed by Dilip Desai, a social activist through senior advocate Satish Talekar, said that as Covid and non-Covid patients, which included pregnant women, were accessing the district hospital from the same entry and exit point there was an urgent need to segregate the patients. The petition had further said that the court authorities and principal judge refused a request from the Kolhapur District Disaster Management authority to hand over the court premises, which was lying vacant for six years, for setting up the isolation facility for Covid patients and urged the court to pass appropriate directions in the larger interest of non-Covid patients.

In the previous hearing on May 26, the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice KK Tated had directed the petitioner to implead the registrar general of the Bombay HC and principal district and sessions judge which the petitioner complied with.

On Friday when the matter came up for hearing, the high court and principal judge represented by senior advocate Milind Sathe was asked to respond to the grievance made in the plea by Monday. The court further directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder by Thursday and posted the petition for hearing on June 2.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Private traders stay away from wheat purchase this Rabi season in Punjab
May 30, 2020 00:07 IST
Less than 1% cases required ventilator in Punjab
May 30, 2020 00:05 IST
Karnataka asks travellers from high-risk states to pay Rs 650 for mandatory Covid-19 test
May 30, 2020 00:05 IST
Delhi adds another 1k cases, toll rises by 82
May 30, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.