HC disposes PIL after all migrant workers from Aurangabad sent back home

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) which was initiated following reports of migrant workers undertaking dangerous journeys to go back to their hometowns. After the district administration informed the court that all migrants kept in 218 relief camps across the district had been repatriated to their hometowns and some of the camps were being converted into Covid care centres, the court expressed its satisfaction and disposed of the PIL.

A division bench of justice SV Gangapurwala and justice RG Avachat, while hearing the suo motu PIL through video-conferencing, was informed by the state on Tuesday that every single migrant worker sheltered in the 218 relief camps across Marathwada and Aurangabad had been repatriated to their hometowns. The state further submitted that some of the camps were being converted into Covid care centres.

In April, a bench of the Aurangabad HC had taken cognisance of the plight of migrant workers who were forced to undertake long journeys on foot to reach their hometowns after they lost their sources of income in Aurangabad and adjoining districts due to the lockdown. The court had initiated the suo motu PIL and appointed advocate Amol Joshi to inform the court of the suffering of migrant workers and the needy. The Aurangabad district administration was also directed to initiate immediate measures to address the issue.

While the district administration set up temporary shelters to house migrants and needy persons where they were provided with basic essentials, medical facilities and protective gear, it came to light that health workers were being harassed by locals residents who feared that they may spread the virus.

The administration informed the court that all the migrants had been put on the trains arranged by the state and sent back home and that the shelter homes were vacant.

The bench had also directed the district administration to provide protection to doctors and health workers. Following this, local politicians and nongovernment organisations were roped in and health workers and doctors were provided with personal protective equipment.

After hearing the submissions made by the authorities related to migrant and health workers, the court stated that the purpose of PIL was served and disposed of it.