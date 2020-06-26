Sections
Home / Mumbai News / HC disposes PIL after all migrant workers from Aurangabad sent back home

HC disposes PIL after all migrant workers from Aurangabad sent back home

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) which was initiated following reports of migrant workers undertaking dangerous...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:07 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) which was initiated following reports of migrant workers undertaking dangerous journeys to go back to their hometowns. After the district administration informed the court that all migrants kept in 218 relief camps across the district had been repatriated to their hometowns and some of the camps were being converted into Covid care centres, the court expressed its satisfaction and disposed of the PIL.

A division bench of justice SV Gangapurwala and justice RG Avachat, while hearing the suo motu PIL through video-conferencing, was informed by the state on Tuesday that every single migrant worker sheltered in the 218 relief camps across Marathwada and Aurangabad had been repatriated to their hometowns. The state further submitted that some of the camps were being converted into Covid care centres.

In April, a bench of the Aurangabad HC had taken cognisance of the plight of migrant workers who were forced to undertake long journeys on foot to reach their hometowns after they lost their sources of income in Aurangabad and adjoining districts due to the lockdown. The court had initiated the suo motu PIL and appointed advocate Amol Joshi to inform the court of the suffering of migrant workers and the needy. The Aurangabad district administration was also directed to initiate immediate measures to address the issue.

While the district administration set up temporary shelters to house migrants and needy persons where they were provided with basic essentials, medical facilities and protective gear, it came to light that health workers were being harassed by locals residents who feared that they may spread the virus.



The administration informed the court that all the migrants had been put on the trains arranged by the state and sent back home and that the shelter homes were vacant.

The bench had also directed the district administration to provide protection to doctors and health workers. Following this, local politicians and nongovernment organisations were roped in and health workers and doctors were provided with personal protective equipment.

After hearing the submissions made by the authorities related to migrant and health workers, the court stated that the purpose of PIL was served and disposed of it.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dadumajra waste processing plant: Possession to remain with Chandigarh MC
Jun 26, 2020 01:59 IST
Won’t allow sale of Coronil in Maharashtra, state home minister says
Jun 26, 2020 01:58 IST
Instead of shunting civic heads, focus on infrastructure, Opposition leader tells Maharashtra government
Jun 26, 2020 01:55 IST
Skin whitening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ decides to drop ‘Fair’ from its name
Jun 26, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.