Sections
Home / Mumbai News / HC extends deadline to pay liquor licence fees for hotels, bars and restaurants till June 1

HC extends deadline to pay liquor licence fees for hotels, bars and restaurants till June 1

In a reprieve for hotels, bars and restaurants serving foreign liquor, the Bombay high court on Tuesday extended the deadline for paying the annual fees for getting their FL-III licences renewed...

Updated: May 14, 2020 17:20 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

In a reprieve for hotels, bars and restaurants serving foreign liquor, the Bombay high court on Tuesday extended the deadline for paying the annual fees for getting their FL-III licences renewed till June 1.

FL-III is a licence needed to serve imported and Indian-made foreign liquor at hotels, bars and restaurants.

The order came on a petition filed by Hotel and Restaurant Association Western India, challenging a notification issued under provisions of the Maharashtra Potable Liquor (Periodicity and Fees for Grant, Renewal or Continuance of a Licences) Rules, 1996, by which annual fees for this year for FL-III licences was enhanced by 15℅.

In the backdrop of the nationwide lockdown, a circular was issued by the state excise department on March 26, allowing the licence holders to pay the enhanced fees in three instalments - 25% by June 30, 25% by September 30 and the remaining 50% by December 31.



After members of the petitioner association sought rollback of the enhanced fees, another circular was issued on April 13, giving them an option of paying at pre-revised rates, on the condition that they shall pay the entire amount by April 30.

It was then argued on behalf of the association that as the lockdown had been extended, members have not been able to do any business and therefore the condition to pay the entire licence fees by April 30 operated onerously against them. The court was urged to extend the deadline for paying the fees at the pre-revised rates.

Additional government pleader Abbey Patki opposed the prayer. He submitted that the licence holders had been given an option to pay at pre-revised rates in one instalment or at revised rates in three instalments and they did not deserve any further extension.

Justice NJ Jamadar, however, noted that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses have come to a standstill and the members of the association were no exception. “Since the government has

graciously permitted the licence holders to pay the fees at

pre-revised rates, on account of the exigency of the situation, an extension till June 1, 2020 would not cause any serious prejudice to the state,” said justice Jamadar.

Although the judge refused to keep it open for the association to move the court and seek a further extension for payment if the lockdown was extended. Jamadar said it would be unreasonable to grant such liberty to the petitioner body.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 18:13 IST
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
May 14, 2020 18:13 IST
Rs 20 lakh cr Covid package’s 2nd chunk delivered: Total economic pkg in numbers
May 14, 2020 18:40 IST
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
May 14, 2020 17:34 IST

latest news

Haryana Roadways drives out of lockdown, puts operations in first gear from Friday
May 14, 2020 18:55 IST
40-year-old labourer held for raping teen daughter in Ludhiana
May 14, 2020 18:55 IST
Bengal tea gardens hope ‘absentees’ will return as reverse migration peaks
May 14, 2020 18:49 IST
PM Modi’s ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ Relief Package is call for promotion of local Indian brands feels LD Sharma of Mayhigh Films
May 14, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.