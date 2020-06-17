Sections
Home / Mumbai News / HC imposes ₹5-lakh cost on petitioner seeking free Covid-19 treatment for all

HC imposes ₹5-lakh cost on petitioner seeking free Covid-19 treatment for all

The Bombay high court has imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on an educationist who had sought directions to the state to bear the cost of treatment for all Covid patients across all...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:41 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

The Bombay high court has imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on an educationist who had sought directions to the state to bear the cost of treatment for all Covid patients across all hospitals in the state. The court observed that it was preposterous to seek such directions at a time when the entire nation was struggling to combat and contain the spread of the virus.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice K K Tated, while hearing a couple of public interest litigations (PIL) filed by Sagar Jondhale, an educationist and Sarika Singh, a resident of Kurla was informed that the May 21 government notification which stipulated that 80% of beds in private hospitals was insufficient to alleviate the problems of a common man as they could not afford the cost of treatment. The petitions had prayed that the government should be directed to provide free-of-cost Covid-19 treatment at all hospitals, including private institutions, across Maharashtra.

Advocate Anand Jondhale for Sagar Jondhale and advocate Varsha Jagdale for Sarika Singh had argued that though the notification had requisitioned 80% of beds in private hospitals and nursing homes for treatment of Covid-19 patients in the absence of any clear orders on the charges that the hospitals could recover from patients was resulting in profiteering by the said private hospitals. The advocates submitted that the notification allowed the hospitals to charge separately for pharmacy and pathology services which were affecting the patients, hence sought the notification to be declared null and void.



In light of these submissions, the petitioners sought directions to the state government to provide free-of-cost Covid-19 treatment to all citizens in all hospitals, including private institutions, except to those who are covered by insurance schemes.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni along with government pleader Poornima Kantharia, however, submitted that due to the magnitude of Covid cases, the prayers of the petitioners were unfounded as the state could not be expected to pay for their treatment. Kumbhakoni further submitted that the state was taking all measures to ensure that testing and treatment for Covid was available to everyone, hence the demand for free of cost treatment by the petitioners was misplaced and the PILs should be dismissed with costs.

After hearing the submissions, the court observed that as the demands of the petitioners were frivolous and preposterous. Hence, the court dismissed the PIL filed by Jondhale and directed him to deposit ₹5 lakh with the state government as costs. The court then asked Singh whether she wanted to withdraw her PIL and posted the matter for hearing on June 19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Juvenile among two held for snatching mobile in Chandigarh
Jun 17, 2020 01:48 IST
1,048 bottles of spurious sanitiser confiscated in Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2020 01:47 IST
UN chief expresses concern about reports of violence, deaths at LAC between India, China
Jun 17, 2020 01:47 IST
Punjab State Women Commission seeks investigation report on assault on Ludhiana woman
Jun 17, 2020 01:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.