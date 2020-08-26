HC quashes rape case on complainant’s request, fines her

A division bench of justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht on Tuesday directed the woman to pay the amount to the Maharashtra Police Welfare Fund within four weeks and to produce a receipt of the deposit within six weeks. (HT Archive)

The Bombay high court has directed a woman to pay Rs 25,000 fine for filing a false rape complaint against her boyfriend as it struck down the case following her petition saying she did not wish to proceed with it any further.

The complainant moved the high court seeking quashing of the criminal proceeding four months after police booked the boyfriend in March on the basis of her complaint.

Her lawyer pointed out that though she was in a consensual relationship with the accused, she cooked up the rape story to save herself from the wrath of her family, especially her elder sister, and under their pressure lodged the police complaint. He submitted the woman did not want to pursue the criminal proceeding and urged the court to quash the first information report (FIR) against the boyfriend.

Additional public prosecutor, Aruna Pai, opposed the prayer and requested the court to impose a fine on the petitioner if at all the court was inclined to quash the FIR.

The bench accepted the prosecutor’s request. It said the claim of the petitioner that the complaint was filed under pressure could not be accepted. The bench agreed to quash the FIR as the woman did not want to pursue the case any further but on the condition of making a contribution to the welfare fund.