Home / Mumbai News / HC refuses parole leave to DU professor GN Saibaba

HC refuses parole leave to DU professor GN Saibaba

The Bombay high court on Friday rejected plea filed by Delhi University professor GN Saibaba for parole leave.A division bench of justice RK Deshpande and justice Amit Borkar rejected the plea of...

Updated: May 22, 2020 19:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Bombay high court on Friday rejected plea filed by Delhi University professor GN Saibaba for parole leave.

A division bench of justice RK Deshpande and justice Amit Borkar rejected the plea of the wheelchair-bound English professor primarily in view of the fact that the place in Bangalore where he intended to spend his parole leave was declared a Covid containment zone.

For his release on Parole, Saibaba had also pleaded a ground of illness of his mother, who is suffering from cancer. The bench however noticed from a report submitted by prison authorities that his mother was an outdoor patient and brother of the DU professor and his wife were there to take care of his ailing mother.

The bench has, however, granted the DU professor liberty to apply for parole leave after the lockdown is over and the area is declared free from the containment zone.



In March 2017 Gadchiroli sessions court has convicted Saibaba along with five others for their links with Left-wing extremist organisations and for aging war against India. All of them have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Saibaba’s application for suspension of sentence and grant of bail is already rejected by high court.

