Sections
Home / Mumbai News / HC refuses permission for procession to Lord Vitthal temple on Ashadi Ekadashi

HC refuses permission for procession to Lord Vitthal temple on Ashadi Ekadashi

The Bombay high court (HC) has refused to grant any reliefs to the Warkari Seva Sangh which had petitioned the HC to permit 100 members to participate in a 6-km procession...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:02 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

The Bombay high court (HC) has refused to grant any reliefs to the Warkari Seva Sangh which had petitioned the HC to permit 100 members to participate in a 6-km procession carrying the Sant Dyaneshwar palkhi bearing the padukas (footprints) of the saint, from the outskirts of Pandharpur in Solapur to the temple of Lord Vitthal.

The court held that in light of the pandemic and Covid-19 situation, the decision of the local administration and the mandir committee to cancel the annual procession on the festival of Ashadi Ekadashi (July 1) and permit only 20 persons to accompany the palkhi on a state transport bus till the temple was sufficient.

The division bench of justice PB Varale and SP Tavade, while hearing the petition filed by Warkari Seva Sangh, Pune, through its president Kishore Kamathe and others, was informed by advocate Mihir Govilkar that the paduka bearing palkhi procession tradition had been unbroken since it began, irrespective of wars, famines, floods or droughts. Govilkar submitted that the sangh had written to the Pune divisional commissioner seeking permission for the procession on May 28, however, as the application was not responded to, the sangh had approached the HC.

The petition stated that the devotees were willing to maintain physical distance and follow other guidelines, including providing the list of devotees who would accompany the palkhi along with their Covid-19 test results.



In light of these submissions, the plea sought directions to the authorities to allow 100 devotees of the sangh to undertake the procession and also allow devotees to take a holy dip in the Chandrabhaga river on July 1 morning, to perform Nagar Pradakshina and other rituals for Ashadhi Ekadashi.

After hearing the submissions and perusing the details of the authorities concerned, regarding preparations for the festival, the bench held that the decision of the mandir committee and local authorities would suffice, and disposed of the petition.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Inmate kills another ‘for revenge’ in Tihar
Jul 01, 2020 00:14 IST
Congress minister hits back at Sharad Pawar over comments about 1962 war
Jul 01, 2020 00:14 IST
Mass surveillance threat real with Chinese apps, says cybersecurity experts
Jul 01, 2020 00:14 IST
Menstrual cycle, stigma: Women doctors face other challenges in Covid fight
Jul 01, 2020 00:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.