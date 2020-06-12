Sections
Home / Mumbai News / HC reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s plea to quash FIRs

HC reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s plea to quash FIRs

The Bombay High Court continued its protection from arrest to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and reserved its order in a criminal writ plea filed by Goswami seeking...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:25 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

The Bombay High Court continued its protection from arrest to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and reserved its order in a criminal writ plea filed by Goswami seeking various reliefs, including quashing of two FIRs filed against him. The court directed Goswami and the state government to submit written notes at the earliest.

A division bench of justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice Riyaz Chagla while hearing the petition by Goswami was informed by senior counsel Harish Salve through video conferencing on Friday that the allegations against the journalist were unfounded.

Goswami has been booked under section 153, 153 A, 153 B, 295 A, 298, 500, 504, 505 (2), 506, 120 B and 117 of the Indian Penal Code for intent to provocation of riot, promoting disharmony between groups based on religion, defilement of place of worship among others. The charges were based on two FIRs filed against him at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station on April 22 and May 2 for giving communal colour to the mob lynching incident at Palghar and the protest of the migrant’s outside Bandra station.

Salve read out each section under which Goswami was booked and denied the allegation that his comments on the Palghar and Bandra station incident in his TV programme were politically motivated. Salve said that Goswami’s remarks on the programme did not have any malafide but could be attributed to journalistic enthusiasm.



Salve also asked the court as to who would be responsible if Goswami contracted Covid-19 while attending various police stations across the country where FIRs have been registered against him, for the same incident.

On its part state, counsel Kapil Sibal refuted the claims of Salve and said that the statements on the programme had hurt the sentiments of the people.

After both sides concluded their arguments, they sought permission from the court to submit written notes of the same. The court has now reserved the matter for orders. The court also extended the interim protection from any coercive action granted to Goswami in the previous hearing on June 9, till the order was passed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University students’ organisations up in arms over examinations
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
Liquor vend auction starts from June 15 in Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2020 01:26 IST
Mohali MC in a fix over maintenance of parks
Jun 13, 2020 01:24 IST
No let-up in Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh suspends inter-state bus services
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.