HC reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s plea to quash FIRs

The Bombay High Court continued its protection from arrest to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and reserved its order in a criminal writ plea filed by Goswami seeking various reliefs, including quashing of two FIRs filed against him. The court directed Goswami and the state government to submit written notes at the earliest.

A division bench of justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice Riyaz Chagla while hearing the petition by Goswami was informed by senior counsel Harish Salve through video conferencing on Friday that the allegations against the journalist were unfounded.

Goswami has been booked under section 153, 153 A, 153 B, 295 A, 298, 500, 504, 505 (2), 506, 120 B and 117 of the Indian Penal Code for intent to provocation of riot, promoting disharmony between groups based on religion, defilement of place of worship among others. The charges were based on two FIRs filed against him at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station on April 22 and May 2 for giving communal colour to the mob lynching incident at Palghar and the protest of the migrant’s outside Bandra station.

Salve read out each section under which Goswami was booked and denied the allegation that his comments on the Palghar and Bandra station incident in his TV programme were politically motivated. Salve said that Goswami’s remarks on the programme did not have any malafide but could be attributed to journalistic enthusiasm.

Salve also asked the court as to who would be responsible if Goswami contracted Covid-19 while attending various police stations across the country where FIRs have been registered against him, for the same incident.

On its part state, counsel Kapil Sibal refuted the claims of Salve and said that the statements on the programme had hurt the sentiments of the people.

After both sides concluded their arguments, they sought permission from the court to submit written notes of the same. The court has now reserved the matter for orders. The court also extended the interim protection from any coercive action granted to Goswami in the previous hearing on June 9, till the order was passed.