Sections
Home / Mumbai News / HC seeks clarification from state on payment of travel and medical report costs of migrants

HC seeks clarification from state on payment of travel and medical report costs of migrants

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the state government to clarify who will be bearing the 15% cost of travel of migrant workers to their hometowns, as the Centre has undertaken to bear...

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the state government to clarify who will be bearing the 15% cost of travel of migrant workers to their hometowns, as the Centre has undertaken to bear 85% of the cost. The directions were prompted after the petitioner said that there was no clarity in the tri-party state government on who would pay the amount. The petitioner also sought directions to the state to bear the cost of medical screening of migrant workers before they can embark on their journey back home.

The single bench of justice S C Gupte, while hearing public interest litigations (PILs) filed by NGO Ghar Bachao, Ghar Banao through video conferencing, was informed by advocates Kranti L C and Ronita Bhattacharya that after the state wing of the Congress party had said that it would bear the transportation cost of migrant workers, the Centre had clarified that it would bear 85% while 15% would have to be borne by the state. However, as the Congress was a stakeholder in the state government, there was no clarity as to who would pay and hence the state should be asked to clarify.

The advocates for the NGO also submitted that as migrant workers who want to go home need a medical certificate, the cost of the same should also be borne by the state government.

However, after the state’s counsel submitted that the policy was silent on this aspect, Justice Gupte said that there was a need for coordination between the state and central governments on payment for the transportation and the same should be informed to the court on May 8.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

Ludhiana MC conducting trials to treat wastewater at Jamalpur STP with poly aluminium chloride
May 06, 2020 01:07 IST
Ludhiana neurologists caution residents against ignoring symptoms of stroke
May 06, 2020 01:07 IST
Nvidia acquires data centre networking specialist Cumulus Networks
May 06, 2020 01:06 IST
Wipro campus in Pune to become Covid hospital
May 06, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.