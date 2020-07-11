Sections
Home / Mumbai News / HC stays order directing architect to return his certificate

HC stays order directing architect to return his certificate

In a major relief for a city architect, the Bombay high court on Saturday stayed an order issued by the Council of Architecture which had directed him to return the certificate of...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:08 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

In a major relief for a city architect, the Bombay high court on Saturday stayed an order issued by the Council of Architecture which had directed him to return the certificate of his registration within a month.

Justice AK Menon felt it necessary to exercise the court’s extraordinary jurisdiction and grant protection to architect Anand V Dhokay given the Covid-19 pandemic and harsh consequences that the order of the Council of Architecture would have on Dhokay, who would have to stop his practice.

Dhokay had moved the high court after the Council of Architecture issued the order dated June 2, 2020, which he claimed to have received on June 27, and asked him to surrender his certificate after Dhokay took up a project with Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA).

The SRA had terminated the appointment of another architect after which Dhokay had taken up the project, which had seen the aggrieved architect approach the Council of Architecture. Dhokay’s advocate argued that the order of the Council of Architecture was issued in breach of the principles of natural justice, as no show-cause notice was issued to him before passing the order.



His counsel also pointed out that the architect was being penalised since he had taken up a project with the slum redevelopment authority (SRA), upon termination of the appointment of another architect for that project, and that was the apparent cause of action for filing complaint against him.

Dhokay’s plea for interim relief was unsuccessfully opposed by the complainant, the architect whom Dhokay replaced for the SRA project. The complainant’s advocate submitted that the Council of Architecture had rightly called upon Dhokay to surrender his certificate of registration effectively preventing him from continuing his practice based on an alleged violation of Regulation 2(1)(13) and (15) of the Architects Professional Conduct Regulations, 1989.

Both the clauses prohibit architects from engaging in unfair competition. Clause 2(1) (13) prohibits architects from not supplant or attempt to supplant another architect, whereas Clause 2(1)(15) states that they shall not attempt to obtain, offer to undertake or accept the commission for which another architect has been selected or employed unless the selection, employment or agreement has been terminated and a written notice is given to the other architect.

HC has now ordered the matter to be placed for further hearing after regular court working is resumed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dubey had 22-yr-old feud with slain officer
Jul 11, 2020 23:48 IST
Yediyurappa opts for 7-day lockdown to curb Bengaluru’s Covid spike
Jul 11, 2020 23:47 IST
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Gehlot
Jul 11, 2020 23:47 IST
Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 3,663, death toll at 24
Jul 11, 2020 23:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.