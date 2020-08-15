HC stays PG admissions at TISS

The Bombay HC on Thursday stayed admissions to post graduate courses at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The decision comes following a petition filed by some PG aspirants who alleged discrepancies in scores of some students who participated in the personal interview (PI) rounds to seek admission to a PG course at one of the four campuses of TISS. Students also alleged problems in allocation of seats of reserved categories to those from the general category. This matter will next be heard on August 18 and the institute has been asked to not continue admissions to PG courses till then.